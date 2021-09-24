Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 10: The Ivan mystery continues







We know that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 10 is coming to ABC on Tuesday, just as we know there’s a big Ivan story coming during it.

So what is said story? That is where things start to get a little bit more mysterious. In the promo earlier this week, ABC teased something that happened back when he was in the hotel. This would mean the period of time after everyone was temporarily evacuated and before they were allowed back to the beach.

Is this a scandal? Hardly. These people are all adults so if Ivan went and hung out with one of the women when he wasn’t supposed to, it’s really not that big a deal. It’s only probably upsetting to producers if they didn’t have cameras at the ready for it. This could be a violation of Paradise “rules” and with that, we could end up seeing Ivan booted.

For the time being, though, let’s just all collectively scratch our chin at the latest message that Ivan posted on Twitter below. This is absolutely the sort of thing that should make you curious about what he’s discussing. Is there a hidden message here beyond what we know? Ultimately, we just think that he’s just got crazy stories for days about this season, whether it be what happens on Tuesday or everything he’s been a part of so far. Remember that Ivan has been spurned a number of times this season already, whether it be with Jessenia early on or recently Kendall, who he was building something with for a brief period of time.

What do you think will happen with Ivan on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 10?

Whoever gets my first post paradise podcast interview is going to get some gold — Ivan Hall (@ivanbhall8) September 23, 2021

