Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 10: Mekai Curtis teases big finale







Can you believe the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale is just about here? We’ve been waiting for days now to see how everything is going to unravel.

It’s hard to say which part of the narrative is going to be most worth watching at this point, but we’d argue personally all eyes are on Malcolm Howard. Just think about the way this past episode ended! It’s one of the biggest, boldest conclusions we’ve had to any episode so far, as it seemed as though Omar Epps’ character was dead and on the way to the grave. Yet, the promo for episode 10 complicates that — you see him on a hospital gurney and all of a sudden, there is at least a small chance that the character survives.

Want some more Raising Kanan video discussion? Check out some of our thoughts on this past installment below! Once you take a look at that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — also, remember to stick around to score other updates through the rest of this season and other iterations of the franchise.

So how much closure are we going to get at the end of this season? How are we meant to feel? We’re sure that there will be at least a few major cliffhangers, but then also opportunities to feel some real, genuinely-raw emotions.

In setting the stage for this big episode to TV Fanatic, here is some of what Mekai Curtis (Kanan) had to say about it:

there’s so much that’s going to happen. I think there’ll be some clarity; there’ll also be some confusion. There will be some triumph; there will also be some loss. And there’ll also be the setup of just watching these people reap the “benefits” of their actions. It’s the story of a consequence now, so it’s just fun to watch that unfold.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Raising Kanan right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale?

How do you think certain elements of this story are going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







