Doom Patrol season 3 episode 4 air date, spoilers: Realm of the undead







Curious to learn more about Doom Patrol season 3 episode 4 already? If you sped through the first three episodes of this season today, we more than understand. This show is wild, wacky, and above all entertaining. It had a lot to resolve with the Candlemaker from season 2 and from there, the opportunity surfaced to dive into something totally new.

One of the best parts of the new season so far is seeing Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge, largely because this character is somehow just as imaginative and out-there as her take on The Master from Doctor Who. It feels like we’re going to go on a real journey with her through the coming episodes, really to the point where it’s hard to know where things will end.

Let’s get specifically now to the subject matter of Doom Patrol season 3 episode 4: Zombies! Or, at the very least something that feels reasonably like zombies. “Undead Patrol” is the title for this episode and all signs suggest this is going to be bonkers. Watch the promo over here (warning: It does contain strong language — no surprise) and see if you agree. We think the show is going to have a lot of fun playing up some classic zombie-movie tropes, while also remembering that it does have its own identity it will be looking to preserve along the way. There is also a larger story buried underneath all of this!

For those who are wondering, the rollout of season 3 from here on out should be an episode a week. Much like we’ve seen at HBO Max and other streaming services as of late, the objective here is to give you three episodes to kick things off in a big way before shifting over to a slightly different format.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doom Patrol right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doom Patrol season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







