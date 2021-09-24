Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? New season 2 premiere details







Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? There’s a chance that you heard that the show is moving to a brand new timeslot on Thursday nights. We are in the midst of premiere week on the network and, of course, it makes sense to think that it would be coming back on the air now.

So … is it? Well, here is where we’re handing down the bad news: There is no new installment on the air tonight. We’re still in the midst of off-season and in the end, we’ll see the drama back on the air in one week’s time after Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.

We know that the waiting stinks, so how about we offer something to tide you over? We learned this week that the title for the next episode is “Wakey Wakey” and if you look below, you can get more insight all about it:

“Wakey Wakey” – After Ronald’s escape, Cassie distracts herself with work at Dewell & Hoyt while Jenny, recovering from her near-death experience, decides to take Sheriff Tubb up on his offer for her to rejoin the force. Yet, even as these two seem to move in different directions, it won’t be long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths. Elsewhere, Ronald is wrapped up in something he can’t get out of but who did the wrapping? The season premiere of “Big Sky” airs THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Just from reading that alone, you can probably guess that there is some big, crazy stuff to come. We’re going to meet a new big bad this season played by Janina Gavankar, and there could be a few new surprises revolving some characters from the past. Prepare yourselves accordingly.

