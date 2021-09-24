Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 3 spoilers: After Kat, Garland’s exit…







As you prepare for Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 3 next week, it’s clear there’s a lot we’re dealing with emotionally. Think in terms of the aftermath of tonight’s big departures — Kat and Garland are now both gone from the team, and that means that there are some enormous shoes that need to be filled.

Before we even get into the story of what lies ahead here, the first order of business here is making the following clear: SVU is once again airing at a special time. You’ll see the next new episode at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and it is then going to lead into a two-hour edition of Law & Order: Organized Crime. There is also a crossover component to these episodes as you’ll see Christopher Meloni stop by for an appearance.

Below, we’ve got the full SVU season 23 episode 3 synopsis with some other news all about what lies ahead:

09/30/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson and Rollins must contend with the FBI and the Organized Crime bureau when a rape victim identifies a dangerous mobster as her assailant. Guest starring Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Herizen Guardiola, Rhys Coiro and Hisham Tawfiq. TV-14

It’s ironic that SVU will soon be sharing a timeslot with The Blacklist. After all, one of that show’s actors in Hisham Tawfiq is appearing next week! Granted, he’s not playing Dembe Zuma, but more than likely his role here will remind us of his signature role as Reddington’s right-hand man.

