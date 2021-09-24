





There were ultimately two different big reveals that happened on The Masked Singer season 4 tonight, and with the Pufferfish, we had a surprise.

We’ll be the first to admit that we had no idea Toni Braxton was under that mask — it’s the sort that you feel kind of silly about. In a way, we almost feel like the show is silly for getting rid of her so early. We’re talking about a music icon here! She’s got a huge following and more hits than a lot of other contestants combined.

The good thing for us is mostly that Braxton seemed to have a great time doing the show. She reminded a lot of viewers of her talent and, beyond just that, it felt like she had one of the cooler costumes this season! It’s also one of those that you wouldn’t have extended in advance; who would’ve ever come up with a Pufferfish randomly for this show?

As for some of the other contestants on the show tonight, we did have more evidence of just how talented this cast is! Take, for example, the Bull being a pretty electric performer, or the Hamster at least being ridiculously entertaining. Some of these people are still a relative mystery and there’s some excitement with that. The last thing we want to see on this show are situations where the identity of a singer is revealed almost right away, whether it be through an obvious clue or simply the sound of their voice. We like to call that the Donny Osmond effect after it was super-clear who he was from the moment that he showed up all the way back in season 1.

