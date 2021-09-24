Walker season 2: Jensen Ackles to direct episode 7!







How’s this for a Supernatural reunion on another CW series in Walker? Jensen Ackles is poised to join his former co-star Jared Padalecki — though this time as a director!

According to a new report from TV Insider, Jensen is poised to direct episode 7 of the new season, which should be a treat for longtime Supernatural fans. Jensen of course directed multiple episodes of that show, so this is hardly the first time that he is cutting his teeth in the directing world. Of course, Walker is a very different show stylistically from Supernatural, and this marks the first time Ackles has directed a show that he does not actively appear in.

Is there a chance that Jensen appears onscreen at some point in Walker season 2? We’d love that, but him directing does not mean he’s necessarily going to turn up. It’s best to not jump to any conclusions, but we’re crossing our fingers it’s going to happen before the end of the season.

For those wondering why Jensen is doing episode 7 in particular, we imagine that a lot of it comes down to timing. He recently finished a run as Soldier Boy on The Boys season 3, and this particular gig allowed him a chance to have a breather before coming onto Walker for a stretch of time. On the other side of this we’re sure that a lengthy The Boys promotional tour is ahead for him, and technically we’ll have to wait and see if this is a one-season arc for him or not. (We’d assume so, but you know what they say about people who assume things…)

Regardless of what happens with Jensen and Walker long-term, at the moment we’re just glad to see that both he and Jared are thriving over a year after Supernatural wrapped production.

What do you think about Jensen Ackles getting to direct an episode of Walker season 2?

