Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Who won part 1 of the final HoH?







Who won part 1 of the final HoH in the Big Brother 23 house? We’re going to break all of that down within this particular piece!

The first order of business is this: Even before tonight’s eviction show even finished, we thought Xavier had a great chance of winning this. He’s been throwing competitions for a lot of the season and only recently got to a point where he pushed himself to win.

Here is the bad news that we have in regards to all of this: We could be waiting for a good while to learn who the winner here is. CBS announced already that the feeds may be down until we get to 11:00 p.m. Pacific time tonight, and there doesn’t appear to be a good chance we’ll see any of the comp on feeds. We hope that by the time they come back up, we’re going to have an opportunity to learn who won it quickly so that we can prepare for part 2, which will take place on Saturday. The winners of part 1 and part 2 will then move on to part 3, which is going to happen on Wednesday’s finale.

Who did you want to see win part 1 of the final HoH in the Big Brother 23 house?

