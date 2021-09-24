





Entering tonight’s The Masked Singer season 4, we had a huge cliffhanger: Who was under the Mother Nature Mask? It was a rare time that a show like this kept us waiting until the next episode, but this is clearly one of the ways that producers are trying to keep things fresh in this current era.

We’d heard a number of different guesses over the past 24 hours but within this article, we’re just happy to have the facts … finally. The person under the Mother Nature Mask is none other than Vivica A. Fox! This was a fun surprise to some, but not to a lot of fans online who guessed it last night. Apparently, Nick Cannon knew it almost right away.

After she was unmasked, Fox revealed that she loved the opportunity to do something a little bit different and test herself. This feels like one of the most fun out of any celebrity-themed reality shows to do; it is positive in nature, not overly competitive, and you can make the judges look like fools in the process. Take, for example, Jenny McCarthy thinking it was Fox at first before eventually changing her mind.

There is one quibble that we have at the moment with the show and it’s this: Why reveal two singers this early? We would’ve loved for Mother Nature to at least have one more metaphorical kick at the can before seeing them get unmasked.

Even though another big name is gone from The Masked Singer, let’s keep hoping that there are some other surprises coming up! The most fun contestants are the ones we don’t see coming. We’ll see if there is another big-time star revealed a little bit later on in this episode, which is being dubbed at the moment Back to School Night.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now

Were you surprised by The Masked Singer – Mother Nature reveal tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around; there are more updates coming through the rest of the season. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







