Big Brother 23: When will live feeds return after final four eviction?







Following tonight’s Big Brother 23 final four eviction show, when can you expect the live feeds to return? Of course, we’ve got a lot to get into here!

So where do we begin? Let’s just start things off with this: If we’re to believe the latest posts from CBS, it’s not going to happen right away. The network announced earlier that the feeds would be down until 11:00 p.m., and we have to imagine that this is Big Brother time (or, Pacific). That’s a long time to wait, especially for those on the East Coast!

As for the reason why CBS has opted to make us all wait for so long, it has to do with part one of the final Head of Household Competition. While there have been some years in the past where they opted to give us feeds for this, it hasn’t happened in recent BB history. They are going to have part one of the final HoH off-feeds, and odds are they will come back once a winner is crowned. (It could always theoretically be earlier than 11:00; just remember they came back prior to when CBS said they would last week. Everything is subject to change.)

Typically, Big Brother keeps the live feeds on until the morning of the finale and we currently continue to expect that to be the case. The next major outage will likely happen on Saturday, which is when we project part 2 of the final HoH will take place.

