Is Demore Barnes leaving Law & Order: SVU, role of Garland? About the exit







Going into the two-hour premiere of Law & Order: SVU tonight on NBC, we knew that Demore Barnes was leaving the show. We also had some behind-the-scenes insight in advance, including that this was not his decision. He admittedly recently on social media that he was still unsure on the circumstances related to his exit, though story-wise it felt like this could be coming following the end of season 22.

So going into the premiere, the question mostly revolved around how Chief Garland would be written out of the show. Would it be a definitive exit, or would it be something like Barba’s departure where the door remained open for a return down the road? Barnes is one of two series regulars poised to depart at the start of this season, as we are also saying goodbye to Jamie Gray Hyder (Kat). The circumstances surrounding this particular exit feel somewhat similar, at least from the outside looking in.

Obviously, SVU and the writing staff have their work cut out for them figuring out how to account for two major departures this early, but there will be some more time to discuss this later on in the season. For now, we just want to dive into the story itself! Be sure to check back while the show is airing for a little more discussion on what transpires.

As for Demore the performer, we know that we will miss him.

Did you want Garland to stick around Law & Order: SVU a little bit longer?

