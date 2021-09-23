Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10 will release early on Apple TV+







Just in case you wanted to see Ted Lasso season 2 episode 10 a little bit early on Apple TV+, now is your chance!

In a post on Twitter today, the streaming service confirmed that the Emmy-winning comedy, plus the debut of Foundation and the latest episode of The Morning Show, will all arrive earlier than previously planned. They will be available starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, which means that viewers all across the country can have an opportunity to check them out before bed. As of late, this has been more of a tradition reserved mostly for folks on the West Coast.

We know that the latest Ted Lasso is going to be an emotional one thanks mostly to its title of “No Weddings and a Funeral.” Meanwhile, we’re still in the early days of The Morning Show season 2, so we’re at a point right now where things could very much change and change rather quickly.

If you want to get small teases on both of these upcoming episodes, check out the official loglines for both below…

Ted Lasso – Rebecca is stunned by a sudden loss; the team rallies to show support, but Ted finds himself grappling with a piece of his past.

The Morning Show – Stars struggle to accept new roles; the TMS crew comes together for an important dinner.

Now, we get to the part of this story that makes us rather sad: There are only three episodes to go until Ted Lasso season 2 is over. This has been such a magical season, and arguably one of the best season 2’s we’ve seen for any comedy since The Office. We’re very concerned about how it could end, especially for Ted — clearly, a lot of the pain he is suffering is connected to being away from his son. We’re just not sure that he is ready to admit to it yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso

What do you want to see on Ted Lasso and The Morning Show when they arrive tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news when it comes to the show. (Apple TV+.)

From @Foundation_’s epic debut to @TedLasso’s Emmy-winning antics, watch the latest episodes from Apple TV+ three hours earlier this week. Streaming begins Thursday at 9pm EST/6pm PST. pic.twitter.com/vxkkAEUuOe — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 23, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







