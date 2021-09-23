The Blacklist season 9 poster teases Raymond Reddington’s revenge







When The Blacklist season 9 premieres on NBC next month, be prepared to see a version of Raymond Reddington with vengeance on his mind.

The image above (per TV Insider) is one of the first looks that we have of the new season, and it shows Raymond Reddington alone alongside the tagline of “someone’s going to pay.” It’s similar in a way to other posters we’ve seen over the years with an obvious omission: No Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. We don’t need to regurgitate what happened at the end of last season.

So who will actually pay? That’s a great question given that Vandyke, the person who actually shot Liz, is now dead. The same seemingly goes for Neville Townsend, who was the central adversary for much of this past season. We understand Reddington being enraged, but where can he direct this anger?

If you do want to get some more details all about the season coming up, check out the official synopsis on the subject below:

“Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels [the Task Force] to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters … In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington.”

We should also note that there is a two-year time jump officially confirmed as of now, and it seems like entering the season, Reddington’s whereabouts will be unknown. There’s a lot that will need to be uncovered in the early going here, so let’s cross our fingers and hope for some incredible stuff!

Are you excited about the premise for The Blacklist season 9, based on the info we've got?

