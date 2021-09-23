Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Final four eviction preview!







Tonight on Big Brother 23 you are going to have a chance to watch the final four eviction show — so what is going to transpire here? What will be going on beyond just that? There are, of course, a few different things to talk through here.

First and foremost, let’s answer the following question: Has anything changed dramatically on the live feeds in the past 24 hours? Here’s the simple answer we got at the moment: No. Kyland is still going to be evicted tonight, and more than likely Derek F. is going to be the person casting the vote. The live feeds are already down until later tonight, but before then no one had yet to break the news to Kyland that he was a goner. There’s a chance this is a true blindside tonight since it seems like Xavier, Azah, and Derek didn’t want to deal with any scrambling at the last second.

Both the final four Veto Ceremony and the eviction are going to happen live, and after that happens we’ll move forward into the start of the final 3 Head of Household. This is likely to be endurance, and we should get a chance to see it play out over the course of the night.

Is there a chance at a jury segment? We do think it’s possible, especially since this is the last chance we may really get one before the finale. Typically, the final four evictee never actually goes to the jury house, and instead joins the other players for the roundtable deliberation that you see in the finale.

What do you want to see on tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode?

