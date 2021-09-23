





Is Station 19 new tonight at ABC? For those of you wanting an answer to this question, we are absolutely happy to help out!

It makes sense to think, after all, that there would be some more episodes coming on the air sooner rather than later. Just think about things this way: A number of other shows have premiered across broadcast TV this week, and we know that the Station 19 – Grey’s Anatomy universe is one of the network’s most important properties.

However, here is where we come bearing the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Instead, we’re stuck waiting a little while longer to see “Phoenix from the Flame” air. This premiere is, as of this writing, scheduled to air on Thursday, September 30. If you haven’t seen the synopsis for it just yet, it does a great job of explaining what is coming up next:

“Phoenix from the Flame” – Relationships are challenged at Station 19 following Sullivan’s actions at Maya and Carina’s wedding, putting his marriage with Andy to the test. Dean comes to terms with his feelings for Vic, while Travis rekindles an old flame. The annual Phoenix Festival brings out some reckless behavior in some of Seattle’s citizens, challenging the teams at Station 19 and Grey Sloan Memorial in the season premiere of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, SEPT. 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

It’s clear that the season 4 finale is going to carry over directly to the new season, but there’s also going to be some new danger and important character moments. It’s been hyped for a little while that there’s going to be some sort of crossover in the early going here, and odds are that it’s going to be tied to the Phoenix Festival.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 5 right now?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







