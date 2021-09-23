Is Stephanie Szostak leaving A Million Little Things, Delilah role?







Is Stephanie Szostak leaving A Million Little Things, and also her role of Delilah, following the season 4 premiere? We absolutely understand the question at the moment.

The first thing we should note is that even going into the season, there were questions about the actress’ involvement in the series full-time. Earlier this year, showrunner DJ Nash noted to TVLine that they were finalizing plans and “making sure that on a personal level, Stephanie and her family are comfortable with the amount that we’re going to ask her to do next year.” Her family is based in the United States, and due to virus restrictions there are multiple challenges associated with travel at this point. It’s one of the reasons why she was around a little bit less last season.

It does seem like Delilah is leaving for at least a while based on what we saw tonight — but will it be good? Will the idea of bringing her back (which was hoped going into the season) actually happen?

Well, here’s the good news — you will continue to see Delilah be a major part of the season — however, Nash confirms in a new TVLine piece that she will be recurring. That allows Stephanie as an actress to be around her family, while also still being able to appear here and there. She is not gone from the show, and will be able to come back down the road. As for when she does, we’ll just have to wait and see on that. We also wouldn’t be surprised if she comes back in a larger role down the road, especially if there’s a way for the world to get a little bit safer once more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things

Do you want to see more of Stephanie Szostak on A Million Little Things season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







