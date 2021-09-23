American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7: Enter ‘Death Valley’







Next week on American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7, prepare yourself for the game to change again.

What’s going on this time around? Let’s just say that we’re about to enter “Death Valley,” the second part of the season and a story filled with some truly-strange stuff. We know that there’s been enthusiasm around the idea of aliens in this franchise for quite some time and this could be when the hype comes home to roost! There are familiar faces, supernatural occurrences, and a really cool style right around the corner. Also, the premiere is “Take Me to Your Leader” — isn’t that a great throwback to the horror/sci-fi crossover genre in itself?

For a few more specifics now all about this episode, be sure to check out the full American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 7 synopsis below:

A group of college students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making. Written by Brad Falchuk & Kristen Reidel & Manny Coto; directed by Max Winkler.

What we love about this foundation is really simple: It’s just a solid, great foundation. It’s what you would effectively want in a horror story: A chance to follow along some people making reckless decisions that may or may not end well. Given that there are multiple episodes left, we’re making on the “may not end well” choice here.

