





Tonight on the premiere of Survivor 41 we saw a lot of great things, whether it be a fantastic new editing style, a ton of twists, or a double elimination.

So who was sent out during that Double Elimination? There was a lot of important stuff that transpired leading up to that…

New Survivor 41 video! Check out some of our most-recent thoughts on the series at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for more discussions, including reviews after every single episode all season.

At the immunity challenge the Yase and Yuvu tribes each found themselves in an unfortunate position; they lost! Because of that, they have to now determine the right path forward.

Here’s where things got a little bit of crazy: Xander and JD each got extra votes as a rest of the Beware Advantage trip a little bit earlier in the day. Meanwhile, there was also the Shot in the Dark twist, which allowed a player a one-in-six chance to stay, even if they lose their vote in the process.

Let’s break down now who went out of the game from each tribe.

Yase – This was really a debate between alliances and physical strength and, in this case, physical strength lost. Evvie got what she wanted — she was desperate to keep some of her numbers together and she viewed Tiffany as someone she could work with down the road.

Luvu – The decision here was a little bit different. Sara struggled in the puzzle and, because of that, she was viewed as a weak link. However, JD rubbed people the wrong way and not everyone trusted his Beware Advantage story, and Brad seemed at one point like a target! Yet, it was Sara who found herself the first person out.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Survivor right now

What did you think about the Survivor 41 premiere?

Do you think the right people were voted out of the game? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







