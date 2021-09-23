The Masked Singer season 4 premiere: Who is Mother Nature Mask?







Tonight on The Masked Singer season 4 premiere, we saw something that the Fox show does not typically do: A huge cliffhanger!

At the tail end of tonight’s episode and after Dwight Howard was revealed as the Octopus, we also learned that none other than Mother Nature would be revealed! However, the show elected to not give us an answer tonight, forcing us to wait instead until tomorrow to learn the truth. It’s a frustrating spot to be in, even if the judges gave a few guesses and there were some clues during the package. One of the most powerful things about Mother Nature is that she discussed never being a mother herself and the time that it took for her to come to terms with that.

Some of the popular guesses online are Vivica A. Fox, Aisha Tyler, and Tiffany Haddish. Yet, wouldn’t it be fun if everyone is wrong online? That has happened time and time again so we wouldn’t be shocked this early on in the show. We just like the Tyler guess because she has a history with Wayne Brady, which was highlighted early on in her package.

Did we really need two eliminations tonight? That is the question that understandably deserves a little bit of scrutiny. We just think the format worked well on its own, and we didn’t really need some sort of enormous cliffhanger to convince people to watch. Based on what we’ve seen with The Masked Singer over the years, they were going to do that anyway!

Ultimately, we’re eager already to just get to the big unmasking moment tomorrow! We’re sure another performer will be revealed, as well before the installment concludes.

Who do you think is under the Mother Nature Mask on The Masked Singer season 4?

