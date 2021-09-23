The Challenge season 37 episode 8 preview: A rookie’s big plan







Want to know what’s coming on The Challenge season 37 episode 8? For most of the season so far, it feels like rookies vs. vets has been a theme. That’s probably going to be a case for weeks on end still, but we think that the installment next week is going to set the stage.

Will this be fun? Early signs are suggesting so, mostly because we want to see some of the rookies rise up! We know that there’s nostalgia and familiarity that comes with seeing the same people time and time again, but we love The Challenge the most when it finds a way in order to keep us constantly guessing.

Below, we’ve got the full The Challenge season 37 episode 8 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

After the Veterans threaten the remaining Rookies, one bold Rookie comes up with a plan to detonate the Veteran’s stronghold. Berna calls out all of her rivals in an explosive manner. The competitors take on the deep seas during the “Dive Bomb” mission.

Of course, we’re ALL for someone calling out their rivals in an explosive manner — isn’t that what is best about the show? Because there’s been a lot of strategy so far this season, we really hope that continues the rest of the way in an unpredictable manner. There are so many great things about this season right now, whether it be the challenges, the cinematography, and of course some of what we’ve seen so far. We never thought Michele Fitzgerald would be eliminated so early, and we definitely never thought that we’d be seeing the former Big Brother players going at each other after being so close for a significant chunk of the past few seasons.

