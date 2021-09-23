Chicago PD season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Helping Kim Burgess







Want to get a sense of what’s ahead on Chicago PD season 9 episode 2? Let’s just say that the title here in “Rage” says quite a bit. This is going to be a pretty powerful, emotional episode, one where Kim Burgess’ recovery is probably still going to take center stage. While we’re moving on in part from the story of the premiere, we also won’t be out of the woods entirely. There’s a lot of big stuff still to think about, and we’ll have a chance to see a lot of this unravel amidst a new case and maybe a few personal updates.

(Also, is anyone else still celebrate Halstead and Upton being engaged? We know that this is where we are!)

Below, we’ve got the full Chicago PD season 9 episode 2 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

When a P.D. informant is murdered, the team digs in to track down the perpetrator only to learn a shocking truth; Voight and Ruzek strategize to help Burgess.

We do think Chicago PD will eventually progress forward in time a little bit, largely because right now Chicago Med, with its time jump, is so far ahead of the other shows. We gotta see that eventually, everyone will get on the same page so that we can have crossovers eventually — once the world starts to get a little bit saver.

Ultimately, we just hope that there are some opportunities to see these characters continue to grow and change. Also, we hope that the themes of reform from season 8 continue to take root — we don’t think what’s going on with Voight and Upton is going to be forgotten entirely.

