Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 premiere discussion







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We know that Wednesday night is when you started to expect new episodes on the air as of late. Is that going to last?

Well, let’s kick things off here by sharing some of the bad news — there is no new episode of the show tonight. The reasoning for that is twofold. For starters, there is a two-hour episode of Survivor on the air tonight followed by a new Big Brother. Also, SWAT wouldn’t be on even if the lineup tonight was a little bit different. The plan for the time being is to premiere the Shemar Moore series on Friday, October 1 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it will air for the first of many new episodes. The first episode itself is going to be exciting, largely because it’s going to give Hondo a chance to operate on his own. Prepare for a surprising, emotional premiere, one that will allow for some introspection while also giving you some signature SWAT action.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 5 synopsis with some more information all about what’s coming up next:

“Vagabundo” – In the aftermath of his decision to speak out in the press, Hondo retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to reassess his life and professional future, only to find himself reluctantly drawn into one local family’s fight for justice, on the season premiere of S.W.A.T., Friday, Oct. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Five seasons in, we like to think that SWAT has done a great job evolving into the current show that is. It’s going to give you the action and crime drama that would would expect from this story, but there is also a great human element here.

