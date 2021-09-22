Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS, delayed by Survivor?







Is Big Brother 23 new tonight on CBS? If you’re coming into tonight a little bit confused because of the schedule, we understand! There are some things that are different and with that, we want to help guide you along the way.

So where do we begin? We suppose it’s by going ahead and getting to the facts: There is going to be a new episode airing in primetime, but it’s a little bit later than you’ve grown accustomed to seeing it over the past few weeks.

New Big Brother 23 video! If you look below, you can get our full take on what is most likely going to happen during the eviction show. After you check it out, be sure to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll be there with more gameplay breakdowns and updates the rest of the way.

Because of the two-hour premiere of Survivor 41 starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the latest Big Brother is being pushed back all the way until 10:00. There will also be a change next week, as well, for the upcoming finale event.

So what is going to happen tonight? You will have a chance to see the buildup to the final four Veto, easily the most important competition of the entire season. Whoever wins it has a TON of control over what happens heading into the final three — the real challenge production faces here is trying to mix in good content all around it. After all, remember here that the show only has a tiny amount of people left and they all, for the most part, like each other. There isn’t a ton of drama going on in the house and not a lot of plotting, either. As entertaining as some of the players are, the gameplay has been fairly straightforward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Big Brother 23 live feeds right now

What do you want to see happen on tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, be sure also to stick around — there are more updates coming that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







