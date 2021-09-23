Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med? Where is Ethan Choi in season 7?







Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med? The opening minutes of the season 7 premiere may have you wondering about Dr. Ethan Choi.

At the start of the episode tonight, Dr. Archer and Dr. Charles confirmed that Ethan is off in physical therapy, recovering from what transpired during the events of the season 6 finale. There was no indication that he would be gone for good; after all, the character still has a parking space! If the character was gone for good, don’t you think they’d hand that off to someone else pretty much as soon as possible? We tend to think so.

At the time of this writing, there is no evidence or confirmation that Tee is departing Chicago Med. Instead, it looks as though the actor merely has another gig at the moment. As recently reported by Deadline, Brian has signed on to appear alongside Nicole Kidman in the upcoming Amazon drama series Expats. The report also notes that the actor still has obligations to Chicago Med. With that in mind we tend to think that the character will be back at some point, but until that time we’ll get a chance to see what the hospital is like without him around.

Our hope is that whenever Ethan does come back, there are some exciting stories for him to dive into! With Tee’s new gig it’s very-much clear that he is an in-demand actor, and there are some other opportunities that he could continue to pursue moving forward. The stronger the stories on Chicago Med for him, the more we’d be willing to wager he sticks around.

Rest assured, once we get some sort of specific return date for Brian, we’ll pass it along in an article. For now, let’s all cross our fingers and hope for the best.

