Chicago Med season 7 episode 2 spoilers: How Will moves forward







After tonight’s big premiere, where are things going to go on Chicago Med season 7 episode 2? There’s a lot to dive into here!

Let’s start things off with this: Isn’t it nice that we know a little bit about Dylan Scott and Stevie Hammer already? Even though these two characters are new to this world, at the same time they don’t feel like complete strangers. We’ve got a couple of interesting tidbits about them already, and it’s also nice to have Will back at the hospital. We’re still curious to learn a little more about how his time away changed him, but that’s something we’ll probably get some more updates on over time. (The same probably goes for how Will and Crockett both are dealing with Natalie’s exit.)

Below, we’ve got the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight as to what’s coming up next:

09/29/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Vanessa and Archer disagree on how to handle the victim of a motorcycle accident. Dylan and Charles deal with a UNICEF negotiator with repressed trauma. Stevie and Will treat a high schooler with Addison’s disease and a clingy mother. TV-14

So where is Ethan in all of this? We know that some may be bummed out that Brian Tee’s character is not mentioned in here at all and honestly, we get that. We know that he’s not gone from the show forever, but we’ll be forced to be patient for a little while until the character gets out of physical therapy. (In reality, Tee has another project that he is working on.)

Related News – Be sure to get more news on Chicago Med, including more thoughts on tonight

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 7 episode 2?

Is there one character story in particular you are most excited to see? Be sure to let us know your predictions in the comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







