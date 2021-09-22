Blue Bloods season 12 photo: Behind the scenes of Baker’s desk!







One week from Friday the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere is going to be here — why not share another fun behind-the-scenes preview while we wait?

If you look below, you can see a new and rare look at Abigail Baker’s desk courtesy of Abigail Hawk herself. Because there’s often specific things going on within the walls of 1 Police Plaza (namely, ethical dilemmas for Frank Reagan), we often don’t get a focus on little proper and parts of the set. This is certainly appreciated; also, it’s a reminder that production is still going strong on new episodes. At this point, the cast and crew are probably a handful of episodes ahead of the premiere; this allows them to edit things together in plenty of time for them to air.

So what do we think is coming for Baker this season? You’ll see a lot of what we’ve come to know and love from the character, as she’ll advise and even challenge Frank at times with some of the issues that are being brought into the office. We also hope along the way we get to know more about her personal life and her broader skill set; these are things that help to exemplify what makes her more than qualified for her post.

Typically, we do get to see at least one significant Baker spotlight per season, or at least that’s the way that it’s been for the past few years. Let’s hope that this is the case once more tonight, especially since there’s a chance for a larger episode order than what we had during the virus-shortened season 11.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12, especially for Baker?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead as we prepare for the premiere to air. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abigail Hawk (@hawkabigail)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







