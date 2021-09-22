A Million Little Things season 4 premiere video: What Gary does next







Tonight on ABC, it’s here: The emotional season 4 premiere of A Million Little Things. There is going to be a lot of big stuff that happens right away but for the sake of this article, we’re putting more of the focus on Gary, and for good reason.

At the end of the season 3 finale, Gary made the decision to go over to Peter’s place and get some element of vengeance himself. We understand his rage on multiple counts — it’s not just the trauma that Sophie incurred, but it’s also the complete failure of the system to protect and support her. He feels like there was no justice and in the moment, attacking Peter was the only option he saw.

Of course, actions in this world have consequences, and we’re still waiting to see precisely what the consequences are going to be here. The video below from tonight’s episode puts the focus entirely on the immediate aftermath to what happened with Gary, as he comes back home and gives his dog a little bit of love. There’s no indication as to precisely how far James Roday Rodriguez’s character went in his revenge on Peter, but that could be something we learn more about over time. We don’t imagine that this is going to be one of those stories that is a big part of the premiere and nothing else; more than likely, it’s going to carry through at least the next several weeks.

While Gary goes through all of this, remember that there are a number of other storylines that could take center stage as well. For example, Eddie will have a chance to explore an important (and painful) part of his recent past.

Man's best friend, even on our darkest days… Don't miss the season premiere of #AMillionLittleThings TOMORROW at 10/9c and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/DSiPF3H5Oy — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) September 21, 2021

