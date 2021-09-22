NCIS season 19: New Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray photos!







Now that the NCIS season 19 premiere has come and gone, the fine folks at CBS are handing over even more great stuff pertaining to the show. In particular today, we’re talking all about new photos highlighting Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray, and a handful of other cast members!

Consider some of these images (Wilmer’s is above, whereas the rest are below) another reminder that the network is still invested a decent amount of promotional money into the franchise. This is the first time we’ve seen NCIS have a full gallery of cast photos in a while, and it’s especially nice for someone like Diona Reasonover as Kasie, who hasn’t had too many official photos since her arrival on the show. In addition to the aforementioned people there are also new images of Rocky Carroll (Vance) and Brian Dietzen (Jimmy).

One thing that is a little interesting is that there is no new Mark Harmon photo from this same gallery, which you could either consider a big deal or no deal at all. It’s clear that he’s still a part of the story, as we saw him in the premiere and the promo indicated that he’ll be back next week, as well. There were previously images shared of Katrina Law (Jessica Knight) and Gary Cole (Alden Parker).

While we wouldn’t say there’s anything about these images that is altogether shocking or mind-altering, they are still very-much welcome! It’s great to have an opportunity to see some high-quality images and prepare ourselves for the remainder of the season.

