Survivor 41 video: Jeff Probst, cast break down what lies ahead







Tonight on CBS, it’s finally here! You’ve been waiting for a year and a half to see the Survivor 41 premiere and we’re very grateful to have it in just a matter of hours.

So before we dive into the two-hour spectacular tonight, why not get one more taste into what lies ahead? If you look below, you can see an extended preview that showcases much of the cast explaining why they’re eager to play. We also get a taste of a few new twists that are entering the show this go-around. Take, for starters, something entitled a “Shot in the Dark” that can be used at some point during the season if you’re in danger.

What are some other notable things entering this season? Well, for starters, there’s going to be no feed handed over by producers — that means no rice reserve! It’s a consequence of this being a shorter season, as the cast is going to have to fend more for themselves. Not only that, but there are punishments that come with losing challenges; you could lose your flint, for example, if you don’t succeed at immunity. The idea here is to make the game more mentally taxing to compensate for not having them out there as long. (The 26-day season, for those wondering, is a consequence of the pandemic lengthening pre-production.)

Ultimately, we’ve got a fantastic and diverse cast and that has us very-much stoked for what’s going to be coming up next. Let’s just go ahead and hope that this season lives up to all of our expectations!

What do you most want to see on the Survivor 41 premiere?

