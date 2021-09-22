The Bachelorette spoilers: Promo hypes Clayton, Michelle Young’s guys







The new season of The Bachelorette is poised to premiere on ABC next week; why not get an advance look at Michelle Young’s guys?

In the video below, you can get a small preview of some of the men coming on board this season, and there’s one who stands out amidst the pack! You may have heard the news already that Clayton Echard is supposedly going to be the next star of The Bachelor, and that filming on his season has already begun. You can briefly see Clayton in this preview meeting Michelle; no matter how far he goes, clearly he’s got enough of a story that viewers are going to get behind him as a lead. The producers are taking a big risk picking him before viewers even see him on-screen.

Watch our Bachelorette finale video! Below, you can see everything that we have to say regarding the final episode of Katie Thurston’s season of the show. We highly recommend you check that out and once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are some other updates coming from within the world of this franchise.

As for Michelle, the promo gives you a sense of who she is, from her love of basketball to her teaching career to even her sense of humor. We think this is going to be a really great season! She’s a strong-willed, passionate person who knows who she is and also, presumably, what she wants. This season could be a little more old-school in that it wasn’t filmed in a bubble — that means we’ll have different locations and with that, opportunities for all sorts of romantic journeys.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you most want to see from Michelle Young as the star of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







