The Ultimate Surfer season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?







Following the big finale tonight on ABC, can you expect The Ultimate Surfer season 2 to happen? Or, should you anticipate a cancellation? There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, so let’s go ahead and dive in!

The most important thing when it comes to determining the future of this or any show is rather simple: Taking a look at the live ratings. So what are they in this case? Not exactly great. We’re talking about a show that averaged only a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 1.3 million viewers a week. These are not great numbers; as a matter of fact, we’d say that they are pretty terrible ones for a major network TV show. It makes us feel strongly that these surfers are going to travel out to the sunset and there is nothing more to explore here.

So why didn’t this show generate better numbers? It’s not for a lack of opportunity, as it had one of the better lead-ins of the summer in Bachelor in Paradise. Unfortunately, we don’t think a lot of the people who watch Bachelor Nation shows also are interested in checking out something like this. In general, we don’t think that surfing is thought of as a natural fit with ABC’s target audience, and in general it doesn’t have the same sort of popularity as a lot of other shows that are out there.

In the end we imagine that ABC will discuss the show’s future (or demise) at some point over the next six months. Because this is an unscripted show that airs in the summer, there doesn’t have to be any rushing a renewal or cancellation along. While we’re not optimistic, they may have some data that serves as a cause for a greater overall sense of hope than what we’ve got at the moment.

