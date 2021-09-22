Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam, Helen Sharpe in premiere?







Is Freema Agyeman leaving New Amsterdam and her role of Dr. Helen Sharpe following the events of the season 4 premiere? We definitely understand if you have some concerns.

The good news entering the episode tonight was the clear fact that Dr. Sharpe and Max Goodwin were getting close to becoming a romantic item again. Isn’t there a lot to celebrate with that? We’ve been waiting a long time for them to act on their feelings! If you’ve seen some of the previews in advance of the premiere, then you probably know already some of what you’re getting from Freema and Ryan Eggold’s characters early on.

However, there are some other challenges that could surface here; namely, the unfinished business that Dr. Sharpe has overseas. This is something that was brought up in the season 3 finale, and leading up to the season there were interviews suggested that Sharpe still has a lot to attend to beyond the hospital. Does that throw her status on New Amsterdam into some peril? We don’t necessarily think so, but there are reasons to be worried and this show often wants you to feel that way. It’s a part of being a successful drama!

What makes this story so impactful is that it’s easy to understand where Helen is coming from. We know that she cares for Max, but she’s also worked hard to establish something. She wants to see that through. All of this is understandable.

