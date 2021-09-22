The Resident season 5 premiere: Did Nic Nevin die?







As we prepared for The Resident season 5 premiere, our big concern was rather simple: That Nic Nevin would be dead at the end of the hour. We knew that Emily VanCamp was going to be leaving the show; the real question mark was how it was going to happen.

Entering the episode, death was the option that made the most sense. Did we want the character to die? Hardly, but the reality is that there weren’t all that many options available to the creative team here. Think about it like this: Their choices were limited. Nic wouldn’t leave her family out of nowhere, and her departure shouldn’t mean that Matt Czuchry also leaves the show. Having something happen to her was one of the only options that made sense.

The absence of Nic was clear early on, as Conrad spoke to her on the phone but we never saw her on-screen. If VanCamp was still a part of the show, they would’ve shown her communicating on-screen. There was a lingering fear that came after that as we all had to sit around and wait.

A few minutes from the end of the episode, though, and there were still questions about Nic’s fate. It started to feel more and more like the writers were saving a reveal for the very last second.

The final minutes of the episode

The hospital was able to stop the hackers behind the ransomware attack, while Devon was able to figure out what happened to his patient. These stories were at least resolved.

Then, there was Conrad. The episode concluded with him and the baby back home and soon after that, he realized he had a missed call from her. Could this be the last message he ever gets from her? The show made a bold choice in not actually addressing Nic’s fate at all in the episode, opting instead to save it for another time (think next week, most likely).

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What did you think about the events of The Resident season 5 premiere?

Were you expecting the worst from the moment this started? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







