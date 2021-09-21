Stargirl season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Protecting Solomon Grundy?







If you’re curious to learn more about Stargirl season 2 episode 8 and what to expect, let’s just say this one’s going to take a turn. Who would’ve thought that Rick would be out to protect Solomon Grundy after what we saw early on in season 1? That is a big part of what makes this show so interesting — people change, and the writers are more than happy to show that continuous journey.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Stargirl season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

SECOND CHANCES – With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso’s (Nick Tarabay) latest plan. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Steve Harper (#208). Original airdate 9/28/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We’re clearly in a different era of the show now versus where we were back at the start of season 1. The focus has shifted! A big part of this is due to what we’re seeing with Eclipso more directly in the fold. This is as terrifying a foe as you’re going to find and at this point, it’s probably also clear that defeating him is not going to come easy. Be prepared in advance for a number of hurdles and a chance to see some further shockers — we’re not stopping here just with what happened to Cindy.

