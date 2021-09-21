FBI season 4 episode 2 spoilers: What’s ahead in ‘Hacktivist’







Following the events of tonight’s premiere, why wouldn’t you want to know what’s next on FBI season 4 episode 2?

The first thing to note here is this: This will be an episode that looks and feels a little bit more like the show that you’ve seen over the years. It’s a standalone story that will not be a crossover in any shape or form; however, there is still going to be extremely high stakes and an enormous threat that Maggie, OA, and the rest of the team have to take down.

For a few more details on where things are going from here, be sure to check out the full FBI season 4 episode 2 synopsis:

“Hacktivist” – Maggie, OA and the team must stop a hacker who is disabling life-saving equipment in several New York City hospitals, while demanding a full investigation into the recently deceased patients of a local psychiatric facility. With Jubal’s son waiting for important surgery at one of the impacted hospitals, Jubal’s adamant about remaining involved in the case despite Isobel’s reservations, on FBI, Tuesday, Sept. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

For some of you out there, maybe this will feel more like the actual premiere than the FBI premiere itself and we’d understand that. This installment should be a great opportunity to learn more about these characters, especially Jubal, who is going to face a classic dilemma. Is he too invested to be impartial in the case? He may very well be, but we know already that it’s going to be almost impossible to pry him away from working on it. We don’t know how that’s going to happen.

