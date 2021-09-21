Grey’s Anatomy season 18: ABC boss on long-term future







Is Grey’s Anatomy season 18 going to be the final season of the show? We know that this is something that a lot of people want an answer to — but unfortunately, there may be clarity for a little while still.

If there is one thing we can at least say at the moment, it’s this: ABC is eager for another season, and they aren’t planning to ship the show off into the sunset anytime soon.

In a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what Craig Erwich, President, ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, had to say about his vision of the future here:

In terms of Grey’s Anatomy, we’re thrilled to have it on the lineup. It’s a gift. As long as all of the producers and Ellen [Pompeo] feel like there are meaningful stories to tell, we’re going to continue to do the show.

Erwich’s statement goes along with what a number of other network presidents have said over the years. It makes no financial sense for ABC to want to end Grey’s Anatomy. It’s an enormous source of revenue both locally and all over the world, and it also generates additional money courtesy of crossovers with Station 19. We do think the future comes down mostly to what Pompeo wants to do; she’s hinted around a possible exit for some time now, but we know that personally, we’d love to see the show make it to season 20 before saying goodbye. That would put it in rare air of the longest-running TV shows of all time. It’s already one of the most important ones of this era.

Do you think that Grey’s Anatomy season 18 could be the final one for the series?

