The Voice season 21 video: Gymani auditions to Ariana Grande song!







Tonight The Voice is coming back on the air with another two-hour audition episode, so why not meet one artist in Gymani now?

In the video below, you can get a good sense of what she brings to the table as she boldly takes on none other than an Ariana Grande song in “pov.” It’s one thing to perform one of Ariana’s songs at all, given that she has such an immense range. It’s another thing altogether to do this in front of Ariana herself! She seemed to be absolutely giddy to hear one of her songs in this setting, though, especially given how much Gymani rocked it out on the vocals. She was able to give it her own spin — there was respect here for the original version but at the same time, a real attempt to make it feel somewhat new and special.

Oh, and did we mention that Gymani got four chairs? She’s going to have her pick of where she wants to go on the other side of this.

It goes without saying but Ariana has to be a favorite to get her on her team. Clearly Gymani is a fan of her music and that gives her an almost-instant leg up. Yet, the time after the audition is really your chance to get a feel for who all of the coaches are. You need to figure out who you have the best chemistry with since all of them bring something to the table. Kelly Clarkson, for example, knows what to do with big-voiced female singers. Meanwhile, John Legend could work wonders with her soulful sound. While Blake Shelton may feel like a somewhat unusual choice at the moment, you have to remember here that he’s won more than any other coaches.

