Chicago PD season 9 spoilers: Marina Squerciati on possible Kim survival







The Chicago PD season 9 premiere is coming on NBC tomorrow night! It’s been a long time coming and with that, let’s hope that the resolution to some of the big cliffhangers is satisfying.

For the time being, the primary order of business for the drama needs to be giving all of Kim Burgess fans a feeling of hope. Is she going to make it through her current near-death situation? We know that at the start of the premiere, she will still be fighting for her life! While we may be optimistic that she’ll pull through eventually, a release from the hospital does not mean that all wounds are healed. Provided that Kim survives, expect the psychological damage of this situation to reverberate through a good chunk of the season coming up.

Speaking in a new interview with Hello! about what Burgess could be going through on the other side of the finale cliffhanger, here is what Marina Squerciati had to say:

“[Kim is] really affected in the beginning. Whatever she is suffering though, she’s put a mask on in front of her kid, which is something we all do … But she is fighting a darker side of herself and that’s winning.”

The easiest takeaway from these comments is that we’re gearing up for an emotional season — but couldn’t you say the same about every other character on the show, as well? It’s our hope that the writers find a way to offer up some fragments of peace for Burgess and everyone else; we know that there will be some drama and heartache, but even a show this powerful still needs to find a little bit of balance.

Remember that tomorrow’s Chicago PD will come after new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire — all of your favorite shows are coming back!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD right now

What do you want to see happen with Burgess over Chicago PD season 9?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and expectations below! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







