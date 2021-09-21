Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 video: Kenny and Mari get a date!







It took a long time on Bachelor in Paradise 7 for Kenny and Mari to get some sort of date together — yet, it’s happening on Tuesday night’s new episode!

So what sort of date are we talking about here? Let’s just say that it’s one that is very hard to understand happening in almost any other setting. The video below gives you a good sense of what this date is, as the two have to eat tacos off one of one another’s bodies. What is it with all of the food-related stuff as of late on this show?

Watch our Bachelorette finale discussion! Take a look below at some of our thoughts on the end of Katie Thurston’s season. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. Once you do just that, stick around for some other news you don’t want to miss.

If you can get past the initial premise of this date (which admittedly is not the easiest thing in the world to do), you will recognize that there is a little bit more depth to the actual conversation. This is where we hear these two parties actually say that they are in love with each other, which feels like a foundation for something that could last outside the show. These two did not have an easy journey to where they are at this point; there were a lot of highs and lows but through that, it does feel like they’ve been each able to figure out precisely what they want. They want to find a way to make this relationship work, if possible! We’ll have to wait until the end of the season to see if they actually leave as a couple or not.

Related – Check out more news on Bachelor in Paradise right now

What do you most want to see on Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news that you aren’t going to want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







