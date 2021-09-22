New Amsterdam season 4 premiere: Are Max, Helen leaving the hospital?







The New Amsterdam season 4 premiere promised to deliver some surprises — and after watching it, it’s fair to say it was successful!

After all, we spent most of this episode wondering what the aftermath was going to be of Helen’s decision to leave New Amsterdam and continue her work in the UK. She realized that there was so much she needed to do there back in the season 3 finale and she refused to leave it behind for any reason, even to be with Max. She loves him, but recognized that she wouldn’t be fulfilled leaving a huge chunk of her life behind for the sake of her relationship.

(Side note: How wonderful was it seeing Max and Helen admit to being in love with one another — and Max threatening to take off his pants and run around, screaming it on the street?)

Here is where things start to turn on their head. For most of the episode, it seemed like Max was working to replace Helen at the hospital — finding someone who could handle all of her responsibilities would prove difficult, but he wanted to find a way to make that happen. That was before one of his own applicants gave him some advice: Just don’t let her go. There would not be any replacing her. That’s when Max decided he’d been looking at this the wrong way this whole time and that he needed to leave with her as opposed to trying to replace her. He opted to put his desire for “more joy” (the title of this episode) ahead of continuing to work in his same role.

Does this mean that Max and Helen are gone from the hospital for good? Not necessarily, but this sets up a season that could look very different for a while. We don’t get the sense that any major characters are leaving so instead, we could just be bouncing back and forth between these different locations.

What did you think about the New Amsterdam season 4 premiere as a whole?

