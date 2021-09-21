NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere: Check out the first promo!







The NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 premiere is going to air on Sunday, October 10 — want to get a sense of what it will look like?

If you look below, you can check out a first-look promo showcasing exactly what lies ahead. This is going to be a bold, chaotic start to the season, one where there’s a chance of an international incident spawning out of it. The team will take an all-hands-on-deck approach to figuring all of this out, and they will be guided behind the scenes by none other than Admiral Kilbride. He’s going to be a much larger part of the season thanks to Gerald McRaney being promoted to series regular.

If you haven’t checked out the full NCIS: Los Angeles premiere synopsis, be sure to check that out below:

While Callen suspects Hetty of keeping secrets about his past and Joelle surfaces in her quest to capture Katya, NCIS must track down an informant whose life is in danger. Also, Kensi and Deeks work to expand their family, on the 13th season premiere of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, October 10th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Do we wish the first promo was longer? Absolutely, but we’ve also come to realize that CBS is not making many of these NCIS: Los Angeles promos for diehard fans; instead, they’re just trying to coax people into watching this show who are not already doing so.

