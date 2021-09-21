New Amsterdam season 4: Ryan Eggold teases happier stories ahead







The New Amsterdam season 4 premiere is going to air on NBC in just a matter of hours, and it’s beyond easy to be excited for that!

It’s been a long past year and a half for so many people, and we know that season 3 in general was stuffed full of tough moments for so many characters. As we start to look towards the future, though, we could start to see things shift a little bit — to be specific, in a far more positive direction.

In a new video from The Today Show this morning (watch below), you can see series star Ryan Eggold do his best to set up the “joyful” season of the show. It’s one that is reflective in a lot of ways of what so many people are going through within this world. We are all looking for ways to alleviate our suffering and find comfort in a few different things that are around us.

It goes without saying, but Ryan of course also does discuss the state of things for Max and Helen early on this season. The premiere will give Sharpwin fans some stuff they’ve been waiting to see for a rather long time, and we hope that it’s a foundation to something that lasts. Of course, and even in spite of the “more joy” feel to the first few episodes, we can’t expect a perfect picture all the time. There will inevitably be some more conflicts that rear their head throughout the season and of course, we have to prepare ourselves for that. There’s a lot that these two in particular have to figure out about their relationship.

No matter what happens from here, New Amsterdam is back and we couldn’t be more thrilled to check it out.

What are you the most excited to see on the New Amsterdam season 4 premiere?

