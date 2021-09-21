Yellowstone season 4 premiere: When to expect more official details







There’s a good chance you know that the Yellowstone season 4 premiere is coming on November 7 — however, there’s a lot still up in the air! We’ve seen trailers and teasers, but the Paramount Network hasn’t shared a whole lot when it comes to the first two episodes.

So when could we get some more details about that? How quick is the network going to be to give away some of those goods?

If we had to conjure up an answer on this now, let’s just say to prepare to be waiting for a good while. Typically Paramount doesn’t release episode synopses until we are a couple of weeks away from their episodes airing. With that in mind, we’d say right now that you probably won’t get a whole lot more until we get around to near the end of October. We could get some more teasers and/or cast interviews, but we’re not sure a lot of written details will be available for sharing.

Of course, even when Paramount does decide to get some more information out there about the future of Yellowstone, know this: They may still not share much! They know that they’ve got one of the best mysteries in all TV on their hands in terms of what happened to John, Kayce, and Beth Dutton. They won’t want to tip off the outcome in advance, though personally, we hope that all of them somehow find a way to survive. (That’s the idealist in our head talking — realistically, we realize that this may not be a particularly easy thing to pull off.)

What do you most want to see on the Yellowstone season 4 premiere?

