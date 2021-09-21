Dancing with the Stars season 30: JoJo Siwa, Jenna Johnson close show







It shouldn’t come as too big of a shock that the Dancing with the Stars season 30 premiere ended with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson. JoJo was the most-hyped contestant moving into the premiere, thanks largely to her decision to work with a female partner. While same-sex partnerships have happened in some other international versions of the show, this is the first that we’ve seen it happen stateside.

JoJo and Jenna had to kick things off tonight with what was actually a pretty challenging routine in the quickstep: There was nothing easy about how quickly they had to move in this! There was a slip-up that happened near the end, but it was actually Jenna who did it rather than JoJo. That was a surprise, but the two did still generate some pretty good scores by the end of the episode.

Let’s be clear here — dance-wise, there is almost nothing to be worried about when it comes to JoJo as a contestant on the show. We’re talking here about a former Dance Moms star and someone with a good bit of experience (just not in ballroom). She’s also young, energetic, and should be able to generate a lot of attention for herself on social media. Did we mention that she also got the best scores out of anyone on the night? Clearly, that slip didn’t hurt the two of them all that bad! (You can watch the full performance below.)

As for someone who was a little less successful, there’s some bad news to report here when it comes to Martin Kove of Cobra Kai fame. He just couldn’t move his feet and generated a truly-woeful score of 13. We’re not shocked by this, but it’s still a bummer.

