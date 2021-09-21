The Voice premiere: Meet Wendy Moten; is she an instant favorite?







The Voice season 21 premiere arrived on NBC and, of course, we’ve come to know how important the last performer of the night is. They set the tone for just about everything! That’s what made us all the more excited to check out Wendy Moten near the end of the episode. She would have to be considered a favorite to win the whole thing, right?

So who is Wendy? Let’s just say that she is someone who has had an extensive history in the recording history; however, at the same time she just hasn’t had that Big Break as of yet. The show tonight was her opportunity to deliver something big on a national TV audience … and hopefully get a few chairs to turn at the same time.

The moment that Wendy started hitting some big notes on “We Can Work It Out,” we knew that she’d be a fan favorite and get a lot of support in the process. Blake was the first coach to turn, thinking that this would allow him to get some sort of tactical advantage over the others. Everyone tried to turn around, but the problem is that John Legend found himself blocked! There wasn’t anything that he could do, which is a bummer since he would’ve had a GREAT chance at this. (No matter who she chose tonight, though, we were confident that she’d be around for a good while.)

Ultimately, she picked Blake! Clearly, she knows that he will help her win in the end (he’s got an enormous audience), even if it’s a controversial choice given the brand of music she does.

