Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Where’s the Veto Ceremony?







Just in case you’re wondering about the Veto Ceremony within the Big Brother 23 house today, we’ve got you covered! If you are a new viewer, things are a little bit different at this point in the season.

Let’s just give it to you straight: There is no Veto Ceremony today, and nor will there be one tomorrow. Instead, what you are going to see is a live Ceremony take place on Monday where either Derek F., Azah, or Kyland will be evicted and join the jury. Based on what we’re seeing right now, more than likely Derek will be the one to cast the deciding vote and Kyland will be sent out of the game.

Derek did get himself in a little bit of drama today and ultimately, there was no good reason for it! Instead, he and Azah had a tiff over how much he has actually done within the game this season. He’s trying to take credit for some of Kyland’s moves and we’ve noted already that he loves to fancy himself the architect of the Cookout alliance even though he’s not. He also thinks that Azah has played emotionally, and while she was too tied to Britini at times, she’s played a better overall game than he has and we think she’s at least been more aware of her positioning. As of right now, she probably beats him in a hypothetical final two — we feel much more confident in her being able to give a thorough, comprehensive jury speech.

As for Kyland, Xavier at the moment is still making him believe that he could be fine

