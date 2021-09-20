9-1-1 season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Someone’s worst nightmare







On the other side of tonight’s big premiere, it’s inevitable that you’ll want more insight on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 2. We wish we could say that everything will get a little easier, but it won’t. Instead, prepare yourself to see the blackout (and a heatwave) turn the entire Los Angeles area into a disaster zone. There’s too many people to help! It’s going to be impossible for the 118 to tackle everything, and that’s without even thinking about some of the personal stuff coming for Maddie and Athena.

We should note here that we’re very worried for Angela Bassett’s character. The full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 2 synopsis below offers some greater insight:

The 118 springs into action when a city-wide blackout and a record heatwave causes mayhem in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Chimney confides in Hen about Maddie’s condition and Athena’s worst nightmare comes true in the all-new “Desperate Times” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Sept. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-502) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

One other thing that we should note here is that there is another episode in early October titled “Desperate Measures,” which is a clear sign that nothing within episode 2 will be fully resolved next week. While we’re sure that there are some story-of-the-week elements that are coming within the 9-1-1 world we’re not there yet … and it’s going to see a certain degree of patience in order to see them.

Be prepared for a lot of emotional stuff next week, but also a few action-packed sequences that could genuinely surprise you! Even though 9-1-1 is still filming during a global health crisis, they’ve been able to find a way to make a few different things easier on themselves over time. (At this point, we’re just glad the show is back in the fall and we’re not stuck waiting until midseason again.)

