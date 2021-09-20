





Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Given that Dancing with the Stars is on the air, it makes sense to wonder about that. We’ll break things down within this article, as we’ve got a little bit of good news and bad.

Here’s what should make some of you happy: The season 5 premiere is coming this month! Unfortunately, it is not on the air tonight. You’re going to be stuck waiting until next week to see “New Beginnings,” but rest assured this story will set a very strong foundation for the rest of the season. You’ll get a chance to see in here the engagement part of Shaun and Lea, which should be a really great foundation to everything that happens after the fact! A wedding is featured in some of the previews for the season so let’s hope that it happens and it is every bit as entertaining/romantic as we’d hope.

We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves here, so let’s just focus on the premiere. Below, we’ve got the full The Good Doctor season 5 episode 1 synopsis, in the event you haven’t seen it already:

“New Beginnings” – Shaun and Lea’s upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala. Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved on the season premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

By the end of this episode we’re imagining that we will be feeling all of the emotions: Hope, sadness, and anything/everything in between. Basically, what you expect from the Freddie Highmore series week in and week out.

