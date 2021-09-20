Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Protective Instincts’







Blue Bloods season 12 episode 3 is one you’ll have to wait a while in order to see — as of right now, it’s set to air on Friday, October 15.

Luckily, we do at least know a little something about it now, and it’s something that could set the stage for what lies ahead: The show’s title. CBS confirmed that “Protective Instincts” is the name of this particular hour, and there are probably multiple thematic connections here to the story at large.

For example, we know already that the Reagans tend to look after one another. They are about as fiercely protective of one another as you’re going to find in a family! They may be stubborn here and there, but they’ll often stand by each other at the end of the day. Of course, this can also lead to them being sometimes a little bit overbearing — and you shouldn’t be shocked if something like that happens here. With this family, it’s not all that hard to envision it — but what will the consequences of it be? If Jamie is to protective of Eddie, for example, it could lead to her being mistreated by some of her fellow colleagues. Meanwhile, Frank being easy on his children could lead to allegations of nepotism.

If this title isn’t a reference to any of the individual Reagans in this story, there’s a chance that it’s pointing in another direction — think in terms of someone involved in a case. Does someone do a bad thing for an understandable reason? We’ve seen that often in this show over the years as the Reagans look to take on a wide array of different moral and ethical dilemmas.

Remember that the Blue Bloods season 12 premiere will air on CBS come October 1; we’ll have more news about it as we build towards that date.

