





Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox following the events of the premiere of the flagship show? We understand you wondering that! The past season allowed for an opportunity to see these two shows airing one right after the other, and this ensured that there was some consistent ratings all across the board.

However, this time around things are a little bit different — and that’s just putting it mildly. Fox has opted instead of 9-1-1: Lone Star to put new show The Big Leap in the timeslot. This is a risky move for them to make, but it’s likely one motivated by their knowledge that Lone Star will be fine whenever it airs. (It’s done a good enough job building its fan base.)

For the time being, it seems like the plan is to air the Rob Lowe – Gina Torres drama starting at midseason, which could mean it comes back as early as January. We’re sure that there will be some flexibility for the premiere date depending on what happens the next few months, but there could be some teasers/trailers that air over the course of the fall! While there could be some new faces who turn up in Austin this coming season, we don’t fundamentally expect to see a totally different show when it comes back. Just like the regular 9-1-1, Lone Star knows that its strength comes in dynamic rescues and also poignant, timely character moments.

So long as the show continues to perform well when season 3 does premiere, we have a feeling that we’ll continue to see it on the air for quite some time moving forward.

